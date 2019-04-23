The Countess of Wessex's son James, 11, spotted driving in Windsor James is the Queen's youngest grandchild

Over the bank holiday weekend, the Queen's youngest grandchild, James Viscount Severn, 11, enjoyed spending quality time with his family. And this even included taking his mum, the Countess of Wessex, for a drive around the grounds of Windsor Castle in the family's Land Rover. James was pictured behind the wheel of the vehicle while Sophie sat in the passenger seat, in photos published by the Mail Online. As it is private land, the youngster is legally allowed to drive without a license or insurance. Also during the day, James enjoyed taking the family's dogs for a walk, while his dad Prince Edward and big sister Lady Louise Windsor rode their horses together.

The Countess of Wessex's son James was driving her around the grounds of Windsor Castle

James isn't the only royal who has been seen driving in the grounds of Windsor Castle. His grandfather Prince Philip was pictured going for a drive on Thursday. At the beginning of the year, Philip was involved in a car crash, which swayed his decision to give up his driver's license. A statement via Buckingham Palace was released, which read: "After careful consideration, The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license."

James and his family attended the Easter Sunday service on the Queen's birthday

James was last seen out in public on Sunday as he joined many of his relatives at St George's Chapel to attend the Easter Sunday service. The special day also coincided with the Queen's 93rd birthday, and three out of four of her children were present, including her grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice. Princess Eugenie was absent from the event, but instead attended the Maundy Thursday service with her grandmother last week. The Duchess of Sussex was also not at the church, and is thought to be resting in the lead-up to the royal baby's arrival. After the hour-long service, the royals enjoyed a family lunch at Windsor Castle.

Edward and Sophie have worked hard to give their two children as normal lives as possible, and they are very rarely seen in public. However, in 2016, she recalled the moment her daughter Louise realised that her grandmother was the Queen during a rare interview with BBC's Louise Minchin. When asked whether her children had started to acknowledge that their granny is a highly important public figure, she said: "It happened a little while ago. "Well for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen.' And I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel? And she said, 'I don't understand.'" Sophie added: "I don't think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one queen."

