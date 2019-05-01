Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stop following Princess Eugenie and Prince William and Kate Middleton - here's why There a really good reason behind the move...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex nearly gave fans a heart attack when, after days of social media silence and amid the great royal baby wait, they took to their official Instagram to post a very inspiring post at midnight. The couple uploaded a collage of pictures at 12 am to shine a light on Mental Health Awareness Month in the US, which is in May, and Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK, which takes place on the 13-19 May.

In the snap's caption, the couple paid tribute to "all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space" and went on to reveal that they were shining a light "on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen".

In order to do this more effectively, Harry and Meghan have unfollowed the 23 original Instagram accounts that they were following, which included the ones of Princess Eugenie, Kensington Royal, the Royal Family, Clarence House and many more to just follow 16 new accounts promoting mental well-being. The new accounts they follow include those by Bryony Gordon, Head Space, Black Mental Health Matters and Talk Space.

The pair urged their nearly six million followers: "There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together."

"We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click "following" to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work"

