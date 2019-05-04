Sarah, Duchess of York shares previously-unseen snap of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – and it's adorable Royal fans were SO excited

Sarah, Duchess of York excited plenty of royal fans on Friday, when she posted a never-before-seen photograph of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Shared to mark Jack's birthday, the snap shows the couple smiling as they enter a room – and while Eugenie is wearing the very same outfit she wore for the pair's first public engagement at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in March, the eagle-eyed will notice that Jack's tie is different. We wonder where the smiling shot was taken!

Sarah shared this candid photo of the couple

Sarah captioned the post: "Happy Birthday my good looking son in law Jack." Plenty of fans commented to send their best wishes to Eugenie's spouse, who celebrated his 33rd year on Friday. "Happy birthday Jack!! Love the photo. They are a great couple," one wrote, while another added: "Happy Birthday Jack, another breath of fresh air for the royal family."

Princess Eugenie's matching moment with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson - see the sweet picture

Loading the player...

WATCH the highlights of Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding

The new picture comes after the Princess also shared a previously-unseen photograph with Jack – an adorable selfie of the couple smiling together on a day out. She captioned the loved-up post: "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting... to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life' #birthday." Earlier on in the day, Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, also tweeted: "Wishing Jack Brooksbank a very Happy Birthday!"

Eugenie also posted an adorable snap on Jack's birthday

Eugenie first met her future husband when she was still a student, reading politics, art history and English literature at Newcastle University. They went skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. They returned to the resort for a ski holiday with his future father-in-law, Prince Andrew, in January 2015. It wasn't until January 2018 that the lovebirds announced their engagement.

The most stylish wedding shoes worn by Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more

During their TV appearance on The One Show, the couple revealed Jack popped the question while they were on holiday in Nicaragua. Beaming with delight, Eugenie said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."