Princess Eugenie shares rare selfie in honour of Jack Brooksbank's birthday

Princess Eugenie has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in honour of his 33rd birthday on Friday. Taking to her Instagram page, the 29-year-old royal shared a rare selfie of the couple, looking rather loved-up. "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack," she wrote in the caption. "You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting... to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life' #birthday."

Earlier on in the day, Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, tweeted: "Wishing Jack Brooksbank a very Happy Birthday!" It's been an exciting time for this royal couple, who tied the knot in Windsor on 12 October. In March, Eugenie brought Jack along with her on her engagement at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - the first time her husband has ever attended an engagement with the royal. The royal was named patron of the RNOH charity during her visit to open the new Stanmore building with her father Prince Andrew, almost 17 years after she underwent surgery there.

The Princess first met her future husband when she was still a student, reading politics, art history and English literature at Newcastle University. They went skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. They returned to the resort for a ski holiday with his future father-in-law, Prince Andrew, in January 2015. It wasn't until January 2018 that the lovebirds announced their engagement.

During their TV appearance on The One Show, the couple revealed Jack popped the question while they were on holiday in Nicaragua. Beaming with delight, Eugenie shared: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

