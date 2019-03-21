Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank carry out FIRST engagement with Prince Andrew It's a first for the couple!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank carried out their first public engagement together since their royal wedding on Thursday afternoon. The newlyweds paid a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London to open the new Stanmore Building, along with Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew.

Eugenie, 28, looked elegant for the occasion in a cream boucle Maje dress and her hair worn in loose waves, with a black headband, while her husband looked smart in a black suit and red patterned tie. Whilst there, the Princess announced her patronage of the charity going forward, a role Prince Andrew has held since 2003. Although the outing was not an official engagement for Jack, who is not a working member if the royal family, he was there to support Eugenie on her special day.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoyed a special outing with Prince Andrew

Of course, Princess Eugenie is familiar with the hospital, as it is where she underwent surgery to correct scoliosis at the age of 12. Two metal rods were inserted along her spine and two 1.5 inch screws were fixed to her neck during the eight-hour procedure. The young Princess spent three days in intensive care, followed by a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair before she was able to walk again.

Eugenie is patron of the hospital’s redevelopment appeal, and even invited the doctor who carried out her life-changing surgery to the royal wedding in October. The bride chose to make a proud statement on her wedding day by wearing a dress with a low back and foregoing a veil to showcase the scar she has down her spine as a result of the surgery.

Princess Eugenie is patron of the hospital's redevelopment appeal

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter has been vocal about the work of the RNOH and even shared photos of her personal X-rays as part of International Scoliosis Awareness Day in 2018. She wrote on Instagram: "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I'm very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time. I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal."

