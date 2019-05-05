Prince Charles faces royal baby fears as the world waits to hear that Meghan Markle's in labour When do you think the royal baby will arrive?

Prince Charles is looking forward to meeting his fourth grandchild as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby's arrival is imminent. But if Meghan doesn't go into labour by Tuesday, the father-of-two risks missing their arrival. Charles is set to go on a royal tour of Germany from the 7 to 10 May, no doubt he would have hoped the Duchess, who is now overdue, would have given birth by now. Both Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have a close relationship with Meghan and Harry and have previously expressed their excitement at the prospect of welcoming another baby into the family.

Prince Charles could miss the birth of his new grandchild

Prince Harry, meanwhile, has cut his trip to the Netherlands short amid the royal baby countdown. The visit, which was due to take place on 8 May and 9 May, will now only be a day trip. Prince Harry will travel to The Hague to launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games in 2020. "Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8 May 2019," a statement read. "The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9 May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned."

Harry and Meghan recently moved to their new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, in preparation for the royal baby. Unlike with many royal births, the couple have decided to keep the arrangements private. At the end of April they announced their decision via Buckingham Palace. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

