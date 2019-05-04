Strictly's Joe Sugg just spent the day with Prince Charles! See what they got up to Joe has worked with the Prince before

YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Joe Sugg spent the day with none other than the Prince of Wales recently! The popular vlogger was invited to Dumfries House to learn all about the craft courses on offer with the Prince's Foundation – and as Joe used to be a thatcher himself, he also went back to his roots by taking part in a thatching workshop. On Friday, Prince Charles joined Joe to see the results of a 'live build' by students who are doing a Heritage Skills NVQ with the organisation. In a photograph posted on the official Clarence House Instagram page, the pair seemed to be having a lot of fun!

Joe confirmed he had filmed a vlog during his time at Dumfries House, which he will we uploading to his YouTube channel soon no doubt. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Friday evening, he said: "It's been a very fun few days… I took over the Prince's Foundation Instagram page and did a lot of things from there. But it was amazing - I went Dumfries House, met His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, looked at all the traditional crafts and skills workshops. All the different courses you can take – it was amazing."

Also at Dumfries House was fellow YouTuber Syndicate, who also took part in the activities. Clarence House's Instagram post read: "The Duke of Rothesay was at Dumfries House today to see the results of a live build undertaken by students learning heritage skills with @theprincesfoundation. YouTuber Joe Sugg, who used to work as a thatcher, was also at Dumfries House to find out more about the Traditional Building Skills Programme, run by @theprincesfoundation and @QESTcraft."

Royal fans will remember that this isn't the first time the Prince and Joe have met – they first struck up a friendship at the YouTube headquarters in London, when Charles and Camilla were taking a tour there. Joe showed the royal his thatching skills, and noted in his vlog that the future King was very interested in how he could use his platform to inspire young people to take up traditional skills.

In a video on his channel, Joe also spoke about his connection with the Duchess of Cornwall, saying: "She used to live very close to me when I lived back in Wiltshire. When me and uncle were on the roof she used to walk past with her dogs and would wave at us... She remembered! She remembered me and my uncle," adding that the royal couple were "lovely".