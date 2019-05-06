Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal baby boy’s birth time was incredible for this reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby boy was born at an incredible time. The moment he came into the world – 05.26 in the morning, was the EXACT time of sunrise for Monday 6th May in Windsor, making it a very special time indeed.

Harry and Meghan’s little boy was delivered in complete harmony with sunrise which is quite miraculous. And as it’s the first full day of Ramadan, sunrise, and the start of fasting, holds a special meaning for Muslims across the country too.

Harry's speech in full

Judging by his dad, Prince Harry’s reaction to waiting press as he announced his happy news, the new royal is special in more ways than just the time he chose to be born. "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

Asked if they had any names yet, Harry said: "Still thinking about names. The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit, but for us I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

