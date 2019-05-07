Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby was born at a London Hospital - details The Duchess gave birth on Monday at 5:26am

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child in a London hospital, it has been reported. According to the Daily Mail, the royal couple were whisked out of their Windsor home by their Scotland Yard security team on Sunday. Sources confirm to the publication that the Duke and Duchess stayed overnight until their son was born at 5:26am. It is not known if she was induced or not, despite being overdue.

It is thought new mum Meghan had hoped for a home birth in the comfort of their new residence, Frogmore Cottage. Buckingham Palace are not confirming or denying the claims, reiterating: "Details of the birth are private."

Despite the couple's insistence on keeping the location of the birth private, all shall be revealed when the couple register their son's birth.

MORE: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn royal baby

Loading the player...

In Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte’s birth certificates, "Paddington, Westminster" is noted on the "Place of Birth" box. The couple might also choose to reveal the location when they speak to the press for the first time as a family of three on Wednesday.

Although the couple reportedly welcomed their son in London, they were safely back at Frogmore Cottage when they announced the birth of their first child.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

READ: What will the royal baby be called? An A to Z of royal baby names for boys

The mention of Meghan's mother Doria confirmed their current location: "The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."