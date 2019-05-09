Prince Philip is very much the proud grandad as he watches Lady Louise compete This is so sweet!

After meeting his grandson Prince Harry's new baby on Wednesday, Prince Philip made sure he was on hand to cheer on his granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the following day. The 97-year-old royal looked every inch the doting grandfather as he sat in his carriage watching Lady Louise drive a horse-drawn carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor. Her mother, the, Countess of Wessex, and the Queen were also there for moral support.

It's not surprising the Queen, who is a regular at the horse show, made an appearance as it's clearly one of her favourite events of the year. The monarch, who first learnt how to ride aged three, hasn't missed the show since its launch in 1943. Like the Queen and Prince Philip, Lady Louise is a huge fan of horse riding. She has been often pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers. Her grandfather was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Lady Louise, 15, tends to usually stay out of the limelight with her younger brother James, Viscount Severn. Speaking about trying to give their children a normal upbringing, the Countess of Wessex previously said: "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important. And they're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life and if they've had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

