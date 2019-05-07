The Queen makes rare comment about royal baby on outing with Prince Philip Her Majesty is a proud great-grandmother of eight

The Queen was quizzed about the newest member of her family, Prince Harry and Meghan's baby boy, as she attended a luncheon for members of the Order of Merit. "Life is good for Your Majesty?" one guest asked the monarch on Tuesday, to which she said: "Yes, thank you." "Congratulations. Another great-grandchild!" the guest added. "I know," the Queen replied, before adding that she now has eight great-grandchildren.

The 93-year-old monarch was joined by her husband Prince Philip, 97, at the luncheon in Windsor. It was the Duke's first high-profile public appearance since his car crash in January, and given the royal baby news, Philip looked delighted.

The Queen reacts to news of her new great-grandchild

The Queen and Philip gathered with naturalist Sir David Attenborough, artist David Hockney, former Commons Speaker Baroness Boothroyd, and inventor of the World Wide Web Sir Timothy Berners-Lee, among others, for official photos. The Order of Merit was created in 1902 by Edward VII to honour leaders in the arts, sciences, culture and military, and is limited to just 24 living members. Philip was made a member in 1968.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty and other royals were "delighted" by the news. Various family members have spoken about Harry and Meghan's baby boy, with Prince Charles saying on an official visit to Berlin: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

Philip hasn't been seen on a public engagement since January

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Prince William and Kate launched the King's Cup Regatta trophy at the Cutty Sark in London. William said he was "absolutely thrilled" about the birth of his nephew, adding: "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down. I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting." Kate added: "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air."

The royals are great-grandparents again

The official statement from the palace, released on Monday afternoon, had read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

