The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor's sweet mother-daughter bonding time revealed

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor share some of the same hobbies, but it's their love of carriage driving that has brought them even closer. They have been spending even more mother-daughter time together as they prepare to compete in the Royal Windsor Horse Show next month.

Sophie and Louise, 15, will take part in the British Driving Society Class. As keen carriage drivers, they are following in the footsteps of the Duke of Edinburgh, who is president of the show and in his 97th year still takes part in the sport.

Sophie has just been appointed royal vice president of the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Sophie, 54, will also play another important role in the event, which is being staged from 8 to 12 May. Alongside her husband Prince Edward and her brother-in-law Prince Andrew, the trio have been given new roles as royal vice presidents of the show. Simon Brooks-Ward, show director, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to announce our three royal vice presidents. Their active interest and participation in Britain's largest horse show will be appreciated by all on the showground."

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is one of the Queen's favourite events of the year. The horse-loving monarch regularly attends and always looks her happiest at the equestrian festival. She is patron of the event and is usually accompanied by her husband Philip.

Sophie, Edward and Andrew were pictured in the private grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this week as they posed for an official photo to commemorate their new roles. The trio stood alongside two of the Queen's Highland Ponies, Lomond and Jubilee, which are taking part in the Victorian Pageant this year. The Countess looked gorgeous dressed down in a butterfly printed shirt tucked into green cargo trousers. She completed her springtime look with a navy blazer and a pair of oversized shades.

