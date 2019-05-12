Princess Beatrice supported by doting dad Prince Andrew in sweetest way Prince Andrew is one proud father!

Prince Andrew is one of the few members of the royal family to have an active social media presence, and often posts about his engagements. And this week, the doting dad made sure to show his support for oldest daughter Princess Beatrice's charity work. The 30-year-old is a Patron of Oscar's Book Prize, an annual prize for the best under-fives book of the year, and went to present the winner, Ed Vere, for his story How To Be A Lion. Andrew quite rightly was proud of his daughter – and Ed – and shared a lovely picture of the pair at the event on Instagram. Fans adored the sweet post from Andrew, and many had their say in the comments section. One wrote: "Lovely to see Princess Beatrice in picture again and getting involved," while another said: "We parents always beam with pride when we share the efforts of our children publicly! Congratulations!"

Prince Andrew showed his support for Princess Beatrice's charity work

The York family are incredibly close, and while Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are no longer together, they have remained great friends, co-parenting their daughters and even living next door to each other in Windsor. Last month, Andrew came to Sarah's rescue when she was no longer able to attend a charity event. The mother-of-two was due to host the launch of one of the Children's Air Ambulance's new helicopters in the gardens of Lamberth Palace – a charity she has been supporting for many years as their patron. But when she was no longer able to attend due to a last-minute diary change, Andrew stepped in for her. The royal came along at short notice and gave a speech. He also took time talking to families and children who had been helped by the charity.

It's been an exciting year for Andrew and his family. On Monday, he became a great-uncle again following the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie. Again, Andrew shared the happy news on his Instagram account, along with the message: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy!"

Prince Andrew is a doting dad to Beatrice and Eugenie

In October, meanwhile, Andrew was every inch the proud father-of-the-bride when Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in Windsor. Andrew had everyone well up as he gave an emotional speech at the reception. A guest told HELLO! at the time: "Prince Andrew gave a great father of the bride speech. There were some great anecdotes from childhood, and all the way through to current affairs and how the dynamics of their relationship."

