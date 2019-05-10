Everything you need to know about royal baby Archie Harrison's christening Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their son on Monday

He may only be four days old, but baby Archie Harrison has won over millions of hearts – and fans are dying to know when they'll see him next. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are adjusting to their new role as parents and will be bonding with their son from the comfort of their home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. But in a few months, Harry and Meghan will step out again with baby Archie for his christening. While we don't know for sure any details about the big day, we can make a few educated guesses, given the traditional nature of royal christenings…

When will Archie Harrison be christened?

Traditionally, royal babies are between three and six months old when they are christened. Archie's cousin Prince George was three months old when he was baptised, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were only two months old. Archie's father Prince Harry was three months old. With this in mind, we can expect the next royal christening to take place in July, before the royals break for the summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH Harry and Meghan introduce baby Archie to the world

Where will Archie Harrison's christening take place?

Harry and Meghan will most likely choose to have their baby boy christened at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The venue holds a special place in their heart; not only is it the same place where Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018, but Harry's own christening took place at the historic chapel. Plus, it's a stone's throw away from their home, Frogmore Cottage.

What will Archie Harrison wear?

Like his cousins George, Charlotte and Louis, Archie is expected to wear the same Honiton lace and silk-satin gown that many royals have used before him. The garment is a replica of the one previously worn by over 60 royal babies, including Prince William and the Queen. It was washed in spring water and stored in darkness between christenings. But in 2004, it was decided that the original garment, made in 1841, was too delicate to be used, therefore Her Majesty commissioned her dresser Angela Kelly to make an exact replica.

Royal babies always wear this traditional gown

Which members of the royal family will attend?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as their elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis, one, may be deemed too young to attend. Proud grandfather Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will also attend, while the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh may make an appearance. The monarch and the Duke attended Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings, but they were absent at Prince Louis'. Non-royal guests will include Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who is sure to fly over from LA for the special event.

Who are Archie Harrison's godparents?

The godparents won't be announced until just before the christening, but this hasn't stopped punters from making bets already. Paddy Power's odds on Archie's godparents include George and Amal Clooney at 6/1, David and Victoria Beckham at 12/1, Sir Elton John and Oprah Winfrey each at 25/1, and Meghan's close friend Jessica Mulroney as the clear favourite at 1/14.

William and Kate are expected to attend the christening

When will the official christening photographs be released?

Fans won't have to wait long before the official portraits of baby Archie are released. Prince William and Kate shared the first official snaps of their son George one day after the christening, while they waited four days with Louis. They released portraits of baby Charlotte two days after her christening.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.