New dad Prince Harry's whirlwind trip to Italy revealed

He's already travelled to Amsterdam for the launch of the Invictus Games, and less than a week since the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to an adorable baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, Prince Harry is off travelling (for a good cause!) again. On Friday 24 May, Harry will spend the day in Rome to compete in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Roma Polo Club. As the flagship event for Sentebale, a charity co-founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso in 2006, the polo match will raise funds and awareness of the charity's work supporting young people whose lives have been affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Joining The Duke on the field as captain of the Sentebale St. Regis Team will be Sentebale ambassador and Argentine polo player, Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras. A close friend of the Duke, Nacho hit headlines during last year's Sentebale match in Berkshire after photobombing a rare PDA between Prince Harry and his new wife. Seeing the funny side in the situation, the Argentinian shared the snap on Instagram, joking: "When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story."

Having played since he was a child, polo has a particularly special sentimental connection for the Duke and Duchess. Back in May 2017, the American actress made her first official outing as Harry's girlfriend while watching him play the equestrian sport. With Harry playing alongside his brother Prince William, the event came two weeks prior to Meghan's expected first appearance at Pippa Middleton's wedding, yet the star captured the public's heart as she smiled broadly and cheered for her Prince throughout the game. While Meghan is unlikely to attend the 2019 Sentebale match as she spends her maternity leave relaxing, the short length of the trip will allow Harry to return home and reunite with mother and baby as soon as he can.

