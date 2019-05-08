Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduce Baby Sussex to the world today Baby Sussex's first photocall!

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will proudly introduce their newborn son to the world on Wednesday, giving royal watchers the first glimpse of the two-day-old royal. Prince Harry and Meghan, who welcomed Baby Sussex at 5.26am on Monday, have been enjoying the experience of being new parents at their Frogmore Cottage home near the Queen's Windsor Castle residence. Although the new parents are ready to present their child, it is yet to be confirmed whether they have decided on their son's name.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their son on Monday

Following the arrival, Harry held an impromptu press conference outside on the grounds of Windsor Castle. When asked about the name, the new dad replied: "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit." At the time, Harry also confirmed to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

Sharing his delight over his new bundle of joy, Harry explained: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." He added: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The royal continued: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth – it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon." Harry was at his wife's side during the birth on Monday and he later confessed he had only had a few hours' sleep, suggesting Meghan had spent much of the night in labour.

