In full: Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in first interview with royal baby See what the happy couple had to say here...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be on cloud nine as they introduced their newborn baby son to the world on Wednesday. Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, the royal couple looked every inch the doting parents with Baby Sussex at the centre of attention. Their appearance, the first time as a family of three, comes just two days after their little bundle of joy arrived. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," shared Meghan as her husband held their two-day-old child. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

Prince Harry and Meghan with their newborn son

"I don't know who he gets that from," teased Harry, with the pair laughing. Meghan, 37, then remarked: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days." Asked who the baby takes after, the Duchess replied: "We're still trying to figure that out." Harry, 33, added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows." Baby Sussex was sleeping soundly, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a delicate white knitted hat.

READ: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn baby

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Loving life as a father, Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." Asked about going to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan said: "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice. So it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum is with us as well." Harry added: "Another great-grandchild." Later, asked to show more of their son's face to the cameras, Meghan laughed as Harry joked: "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful." Meghan then concluded: "Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and kindness, it just means so much."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduce baby boy - see all the photos

The royal couple welcomed their son on Monday

Royal watchers were elated after the birth announcement. Baby Sussex, who is now seventh-in-line to the British throne, was born at 5.26am and weighed 7lbs 3oz. Although details of the newest member of the royal family are yet to be announced, the name and official title will be released soon. On Monday, Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit." He said he planned to make another announcement in two days' time "so everyone can see the baby".

MORE: Kate corrects Prince William in funny exchange as they react to royal baby news

The baby's title is expected to be Earl of Dumbarton - as the son of a Duke, he is entitled to use one of Harry's lesser titles as a courtesy title. Harry was made Earl of Dumbarton by the Queen on the morning of his wedding, as well as being given a dukedom. Baby Sussex will one day inherit the title the Duke of Sussex from Harry. His surname is expected to be Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royals seen as a family of three for the first time

The young royal family will no doubt be looking forward to spending some time away from the cameras. They will be able to live more privately at Frogmore Cottage - Harry and Meghan's new home in Windsor. The Grade II listed ten-bedroom property is set close to the winding lakes, wooded mounds, glades, walks and bridges of the gardens at Frogmore. Growing up in a rural retreat in Windsor is likely to offer the royal baby more freedom and privacy than a home in central London. Just half a mile away from Windsor Castle, Baby Sussex will be able to see his great-grandmother the Queen at her residence.

READ: The sweet thing you missed Prince Harry say after announcing royal baby's birth

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.