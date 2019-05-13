Princess Beatrice joins royal family at Buckingham Palace celebration The royals were out for the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Presentation Awards

Princess Beatrice stepped out on Monday afternoon with her aunt Princess Anne as they attended the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Presentation Awards at Buckingham Palace, where they were joined by Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and the Duke of Gloucester. Photos from the afternoon – which celebrated the achievements of young people – were posted on the official Royal Family Instagram page. Beatrice looked lovely in a pastel blue dress as she stopped to chat to people at the event. Fans adored seeing many members of the royal family out for such a celebratory event, and were quick to comment on the pictures. One wrote: "How lovely to see so many members of the royal family together!" while another added: "Love the royal family!" A third commented on just how much Beatrice resembled her mum Sarah Ferguson, noting: "Wow, Beatrice looks just like her mum there."

Princess Beatrice was at the Buckingham Palace garden party on Monday

The post next to the pictures on Instagram explained the day's events. It read: "This morning, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Duke of Gloucester met young people who have completed The Gold Award – and this afternoon The Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice joined The Earl for today’s second presentation. Founded by The Duke of Edinburgh, in 1956, The @dofeuk is the world's leading youth achievement award that develops over 400,000 young people for life and work every year in the UK. The Awards in the Gardens of Buckingham Palace today celebrate the work of young people who have achieved the Gold Award, which takes 12 months to complete."

The Countess of Wessex was also in attendance

Beatrice often attends events for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and was elected to the board as a trustee earlier in the year after Prince Philip handed over his patronage of the Outward Bound Trust to Prince Andrew. While Beatrice was at the garden party, Andrew was away in South Korea, where he is due to host an event for his popular initiative Pitch@Palace.

There is no doubt that Andrew will be proud of Beatrice attending the event in his absence. The doting dad recently paid tribute to his first-born on social media, by showing his pride in her latest charity work. he 30-year-old is a Patron of Oscar's Book Prize, an annual prize for the best under-fives book of the year, and went to present the winner, Ed Vere, for his story How To Be A Lion. Andrew quite rightly was proud of his daughter – and Ed – and shared a lovely picture of the pair at the event on Instagram. Fans adored the sweet post from Andrew, and many had their say in the comments section. One wrote: "Lovely to see Princess Beatrice in picture again and getting involved," while another said: "We parents always beam with pride when we share the efforts of our children publicly! Congratulations!"

