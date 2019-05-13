This is when Prince William and Kate Middleton will meet baby Archie Harrison Archie was born one week ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to visit their new nephew Archie Harrison early this week. William and Kate are expected to travel from London to Windsor to meet the royal baby, who was born one week ago on Monday 6 May. The couple will no doubt bring baby gifts and perhaps a little something for new parents Harry and Meghan, who will be able to get tips and swap anecdotes with the parents-of-three.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, who have been on an official visit to Germany, will drop by Frogmore Cottage later in the week.

WATCH Harry and Meghan introduce baby Archie to the world

Prince Harry and Meghan are adjusting to life as new parents in their home in Windsor and have had various visitors call in. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were some of the first royals to meet Archie, and despite being a private moment, Harry and Meghan later shared a gorgeous snap of the introduction on their Instagram account, while also revealing their son's full name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland could be seen in the background of the snap, while Her Majesty took centre stage, cooing over her eighth great-grandchild.

The Telegraph also reported that Princess Diana's older sister Lady Jane Fellowes has been to visit. Harry is incredibly close to his maternal aunt and Diana's side of the family, and is keen to keep her memory at the centre of his home life.

Baby Archie was introduced to the world when he was two days old

Little Archie made his world debut when he was just two days old, taking part in a photocall with his parents at St George's Hall in Windsor last week. The little boy was fast asleep while Harry and Meghan opened up about parenthood, with the Duchess saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." "I don't know who he gets that from," teased Harry. Meghan remarked: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

