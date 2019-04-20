Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie spotted at baby shower ahead of royal baby arrival Special times ahead!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been spotted attending a friend's baby shower at an exclusive venue in London. The royal sisters were photographed helping their pal load gifts into a car as they left Mayfair's Arts Club, carrying presents including a 'Tiny Tropics Activity Gym & Playmat'. How sweet! The appearance comes as the royal family prepare for the upcoming arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first baby, which the sisters are no doubt very excited about, too.

Beatrice, 30, and Eugenie, 29, looked chic in navy outfits to attend the celebration, with Beatrice wearing a mini skirt, black jumper and shirt and her favourite Gucci loafers. Eugenie opted for a blazer and trousers, teamed with strappy flat pumps, fresh from her recent Maundy Thursday engagement with the Queen.

Following her visit to Windsor, she posted a sweet tribute to her grandmother on Instagram, writing: "Today, I accompanied my Grandmother The Queen to the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel. Royal Maundy is one of the most ancient ceremonies in the Church of England. It was an honour to watch Her Majesty distribute Maundy Money and celebrate the beginning of Easter on this sunny day."

Many royal-watchers are hoping the Easter weekend will bring news of the royal baby, as Duchess Meghan could give birth any day now. With the bets on a bank holiday baby, Ladbrokes has slashed the odds to 3/1 on the Duchess giving birth between Good Friday and Easter Monday. It would certainly mean a double celebration for the royal family as the Queen is turning 93 on Easter Sunday! There's surely not long to wait…

