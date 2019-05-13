Prince William nominated for new parenting award that will make Kate Middleton and his children proud But will he win?

Prince William is a doting dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is the only royal to be listed among the shortlist of famous fathers in the Celebrity Dad of the Year Award 2019. The future King has been listed among nine other well-known dads, including TV presenter Declan Donnelly – who became a first-time dad last year, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, Olympic medallist Tom Daley, TV presenter Simon Thomas, TV star Jeff Brazier, DJ Chris Ramsey, dancer Ashley Banjo, YouTube star Jonatan Saccone-Joly and fitness coach Joe Wicks. William was also up for the nomination last year – which is voted for by the public - but was triumphed by YouTube star Mark Hoyle.

Prince William is a hands-on dad to his three young children

William adores being a father, and recently became an uncle for the second time following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie. William said that he was "delighted" with the news and that he couldn't wait to meet the newborn. During a joint engagement with the Duchess of Cambridge at the launch of the inaugural King's Cup Regatta at the Cutty Sark the day after Archie was born, William opened up about Archie's arrival. He said: "Yes absolutely, [I'm an] uncle, second time for me." He then pointed at his wife and added, "and you as well". Taking the comment in her stride, Kate quipped back: "I'm definitely not an uncle." Realising the mistake, the pair then burst into fits of laughter.

The proud father shortly after Prince Louis was born

The dad-of-three then remarked: "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down. I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

A look back at William taking George and Charlotte to meet their new brother

While William and Kate both prefer to keep their young children out of the public eye as much as possible, they often talk about parenting during public engagements. In 2018, William admitted that he was "a lot more emotional" than he used to be during a rare interview on TV documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Princes: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust. He said: "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father. Just because you realise how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective. The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible]."

