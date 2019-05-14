Kate Middleton reveals scary Prince Louis incident all parents can relate to We have all been there Kate!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Tuesday to visit Bletchley Park to view a new exhibition in the restored Teleprinter Building, and during her visit she got talking to four women who had worked there at the same time as her grandmother Valerie and great-aunt Mary. Just before Kate went to leave, one of the women – Mrs Rose – congratulated the Duchess on her "beautiful family." Kate then went on to tell the women about her mischievous son Prince Louis, who she said was "keeping us on our toes." She said: "I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide – I had no idea!"

The Duchess of Cambridge had a fright with Prince Louis!

Kate was also gifted with some cuddly toys from a group of primary school codebreakers who she had met earlier in the day. The royal was given a squirrel, fox, owl and rabbit for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby Archie. Kate was delighted with the gifts, and it sounds like the children will be too. "They love wild animals. They will look after these," she said. It is thought that Archie will be getting his new animal toy on Tuesday night, as Kate and Prince William are taking their children to Windsor to meet their young cousin.

Kate is a hands-on mum to her three young children

It's been a celebratory few weeks for the Cambridge family, who recently celebrated both Louis and Charlotte's birthdays, just before becoming an aunt and uncle for the second time. William and Kate were at the launch of the inaugural King's Cup Regatta at the Cutty Sark the day after Archie was born, and they were both quick to express their delight at their nephew's arrival. The pair had everyone in stitches when William made a faux-pas regarding Kate's relation to Archie. He said: "Yes absolutely, [I'm an] uncle, second time for me." He then pointed at his wife and added, "and you as well".

Taking the comment in her stride, Kate quipped back: "I'm definitely not an uncle." Realising the mistake, the pair then burst into fits of laughter. The dad-of-three then remarked: "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down. I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

While William and Kate tend to keep their children out of the public eye, they often speak about them during public engagements. Back in March, Kate gave an update on Louis' development during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Centre in south London. The doting mum said that she was "running after him all the time" as he was getting more and more independent.

