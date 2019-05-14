Kate Middleton will be supported by the Queen next week – and here's why We can't wait for Kate's big moment!

The Duchess of Cambridge has been working hard over the past few months to help design a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. And on Monday, Kate's hard work will be showcased to the public. On hand to support her during the big reveal will be the Queen, who is set to attend the first day of the annual flower show along with several other members of the royal family. The monarch will view the RHS Back to Nature Garden, which Kate co-designed with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. The garden has been designed to suit all ages, and has many child-friendly touches, including a stream and tree house. It will also feature a swing seat, a campfire and a rustic den similar to one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the grounds of Anmer Hall.

The Queen will show her support for the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday

The Queen has a close relationship to Kate, and the Duchess is no doubt looking forward to her seeing her finished design. Last month, the mother-of-three was presented with the biggest honour from Her Majesty to mark her eighth wedding anniversary to Prince William – and eight years as a working member of the royal family. Kate was granted the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO). The awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by the Queen, for services to the sovereign, and highlights the Duchess' close relationship with the royal family.

News of Kate's involvement with the Chelsea Flower Show first came to light in February. That month, Andrée said of working with Kate on the garden: "She is very hands on, model making, emailing images, coming up with all the ideas that we want to capture. She would often bring a folder of cuttings with her full of ideas. The Duchess was very keen to use natural materials, has a clear idea of the colour palette she wants and her desire to incorporate the natural elements."

Kate helped to design a special garden at this year's Chelsea Flower Show

On Monday, Kensington Palace released previously unseen pictures of the 37-year-old busy at work on the project. In one photo, Kate could be seen inspecting hand-drawn plans while chatting to designers and selecting the plants for it. The photos were released on the palace's Instagram account, along with some further information about Kate's work on the project. It read: "One week to go until #RHSChelsea - when The Duchess of Cambridge’s ‘Back to Nature’ Garden will officially be revealed! Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for Chelsea."

