Is Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney flying to meet baby Archie? Jessica is rumoured to be one of baby Archie's godmothers

It's been over a week since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their little boy, so it's no wonder the royal couple are eager to introduce baby Archie Harrison to close friends and family. And royal fans are suspecting that Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's best friend, is en route to Windsor with her daughter Ivy, who was one of the bridesmaids at the royal wedding last year. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Jessica revealed that she and her five-year-old daughter are embarking on a trip. "Packing for our first Mother/Daughter trip and I’m screaming with excitement. Are matching shoes too much," she wrote in the caption.

Her followers immediately guessed that the mother-and-daughter duo were on their way to Prince Harry and Meghan's new home, Frogmore Cottage, to meet Archie. "I hope your heading to London to meet Archie," said one fan, while another added: "I hope they are staying at Frogmore House!" A third asked: "Are you going to visit Archie?!?!?!" A fourth post read: "I thought the same. Lol. She must be so curious to see Meghan’s baby." A friend of Jessica's said: "Will be a very special trip for both of you." Another wrote: "Just perfect! I’m screaming with excitement for you and Ivy too."

GALLERY: All the times royal baby Archie has melted our hearts

Loading the player...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Jessica, 39, is one of Meghan's best friends and has been by her side since the former actress moved to Toronto – so Jessica will no doubt be excited to meet the new bundle of joy. According to Haper's Bazaar, the pair became friends through their joint love of yoga. Back in May 2018, Jessica's three children acted as pageboys and bridesmaid to Meghan and later in October, Jessica travelled to Australia with her husband Ben to attend the Invictus Games alongside Harry and Meghan.

MORE: Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares sweet royal wedding memory

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.