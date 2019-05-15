Why Kate Middleton didn't take her children to meet baby Archie at Windsor The Cambridges paid a visit on Tuesday evening

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have finally met their nephew Archie Harrison, after paying a visit to Windsor late on Tuesday afternoon. Prince William and Kate waited one week before stopping by Prince Harry and Meghan's home, Frogmore Cottage, and while Kensington Palace would not confirm whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were present, it's highly likely that the children have not yet met their baby cousin.

Kate travelled to Windsor from her engagement at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, while William was coming from a United for Wildlife meeting in London. Harry had spent the day in Oxford carrying out engagements including a visit to a children's hospital, before he went home to welcome his brother and sister-in-law alongside wife Meghan.

Given the timings of the day, it would have been too late for George, five, Charlotte, four, and baby Louis, one, to travel up from London. The one-hour journey back and forth from Kensington Palace would have meant the children would have missed their bedtime, not to mention staying up late on a school night for George and Charlotte. The parents-of-three will have also been able to share tips and swap anecdotes with new parents Harry and Meghan without any distractions.

The Cambridge kids will be able to meet Archie properly another time when they aren't on a tight schedule, and perhaps when Harry and Meghan have settled into their new roles. Back in 2014, George wasn't introduced to his cousin Mia, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, until she was two months old.

Speaking to the Mirror, retired rugby star Mike described the meeting at Highgrove as "carnage", saying: "I don't think Mia will remember that day, she was two months old, but it was great, it was carnage. George was eating at the time. He'd got to that stage where more food goes on the table than in his mouth. Mia was just chilling and sleeping, she sleeps a lot, she's quite relaxed."

As well as William and Kate, Harry and Meghan have received a whole host of visitors including the Queen and Prince Philip. They were the first members of the royal family to meet baby Archie. Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes was also one of the first to visit last week, while Prince Charles and Camilla are expected to travel to Windsor in the next few days.

