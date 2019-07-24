Kate Middleton introduced Prince George to Archie before Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The families waited two months

Prince George was introduced to his baby cousin Archie before his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and toddler Prince Louis. HELLO! understands that Charlotte and Louis first met Archie at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in Wokingham earlier this month, but that six-year-old Prince George had already had an introduction. Prince William and Prince Harry were competing in the polo match, and Kate, Meghan and the children stepped out to cheer the royal brothers on.

Prince George met Archie before the polo

The event was Archie's first official public outing. Harry and Meghan had introduced him to the world in a photocall at Windsor Castle when he was just two days old, but this was the baby's first public appearance. Archie looked adorable wrapped up in a blanket by Malabar Baby, while the Duchess, who gave birth on 6 May, kept it casual in an olive green shift dress.

MORE: Strictly drops a BIG clue about the 2019 line-up as superhero codenames are revealed

Little Prince Louis entertains his aunt Meghan

Prince William and Kate met their nephew when he was one week old, travelling to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to see the new arrival and check in on Harry and Meghan. Prince Charles and Camilla also went to Windsor to meet Archie soon after. The Queen and Prince Philip were some of the first royals to meet Archie and the tender moment was documented on the Sussexes' Instagram account.

MORE: Who is Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds?

William and Kate were also invited to celebrate Archie's private christening at the beginning of July. The intimate affair took place in Windsor, with around 25 guests in attendance including Charles and Camilla and the baby's godparents, whose identities have been kept private.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.