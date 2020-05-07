The Duchess of Cambridge made her debut appearance on This Morning on Thursday, where she opened up about her family's life in lockdown. Host Holly Willoughby asked Kate how she had been coping with homeschooling her young children, and her answer was very relatable! The royal revealed that Prince George, six, wasn't so happy about the fact that his little sister, Princess Charlotte, four, was getting more exciting school projects, while he was having to do proper learning. She said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

VIDEO: Kate Middleton reveals Prince George isn't happy with his homeschooling schedule

George and Charlotte both attend Thomas's Battersea, in Year 1 and Reception respectively. During the interview, Kate also praised the school for being "very supportive" towards the children during the lockdown, admitting that it was a difficult and strange time for everyone. The two oldest Cambridge children have been learning at home from the end of March. Their school released a statement at the time, revealing that all pupils were going to be taught through online learning platforms.

Prince George is envious of Princess Charlotte's school work

Both Prince William and Kate have been very hands-on with helping their children with their schoolwork, and even continued homeschooling during the Easter holidays! During an appearance on BBC Breakfast in April, Kate said: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean." The Duke described homeschooling as "fun", while Kate added it was "challenging" ensuring their children maintain their education while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cambridges are isolating at their country home in Norfolk

The Cambridges have had a lot to celebrate during the lockdown too. Prince Louis had his second birthday at the end of April, while Charlotte turned five at the beginning of the month. Royal fans were treated to a series of photographs of the two youngsters, which had been taken by Kate. These included a cute before-and-after photo from Louis' rainbow painting photoshoot, which was captioned "Instagram v Reality," on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account. During her appearance on This Morning, the doting mum joked that she was glad that people hadn't seen a photo of her from behind the camera, as by the end of the day she was covered in paint too! "I looked like Louis at the end," she said.

