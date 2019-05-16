Why Prince Harry and Meghan have no plans to open an official Twitter account Their Instagram account has eight million followers

It's been just over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan opened their official Instagram account and the royals have already amassed eight million followers. Fans have wondered why they haven't launched a Twitter account too, as another platform to share their charity work and passions, not to mention cute baby photos of their newborn son Archie. But royal reporter Omid Scobie has revealed why the Sussexes have no plans to use Twitter.

He tweeted: "There are still no plans for the Sussexes to open a Twitter account and, to be honest, I don't think they need to right now. With better cyberbullying measures in place, I can understand why they feel more protected being #OnlyOnInstragram – especially when baby photos are concerned."

The Sussexes only have an official Instagram account

Harry and Meghan's engagements used to be announced via the Twitter account they shared with Prince William and Kate, @KensingtonRoyal. But Omid pointed out that the Sussexes' future engagements may be posted on the Queen's Twitter account, @RoyalFamily, or via Harry and Meghan's Instagram Stories.

"I think we'll see smarter uses of IG stories in the future as well as more work-related posts on @RoyalFamily," he replied to one follower. "Plus there's 20-odd royal reporters posting engagement details en masse the second they're announced, lol."

In January, HELLO! revealed the extent of cyberbullying aimed at Kate and Meghan from the palace's Twitter and Instagram users. Kensington Palace staff would spend hours each week moderating sexist and racist comments directed at the two royal women, prompting us to launch our #HelloToKindness campaign, championing positivity online.

A source told HELLO!: "The palace has always monitored comments but it's a hugely time consuming thing. They can block certain words, but some of it is quite serious. Over the course of last year, with hundreds of thousands of comments, there were two or three that were violent threats. You can delete and report and block people and the police have options around particular people. It's something you have to manage because there's no other way to control it."

