Prince Harry reveals how Meghan Markle is coping as a new mum The couple welcomed their first child last week

The Duke of Sussex was quizzed about the wellbeing of his wife Meghan as he paid a visit to Oxford, just one week after becoming a father for the first time. Harry, who met local residents at the Barton Neighbourhood Centre, was congratulated by one well-wisher Fatma Sheikh, a mother-of-three, who told him: "You done good."

Mrs Sheikh, 43 and originally from Tanzania, opened up about their meeting and revealed: "I asked him how Archie was and he said he is doing well. I asked him if Meghan was well and he said yes, she is fine."

During a walkabout in Oxford, Harry commented on his sleepless nights with baby Archie as he chatted to local schoolchildren. He was presented with posters and some 60 cards made by seven and eight-year-olds from Bayards Hill Prinary school. "When I'm awake at 4 o'clock in the morning I'll read all these," he said. "We knew exactly what you needed," trainee teacher Simeon Stoodley called out above the screaming children, before joking: "You have a big enough fridge, right?"

Earlier in the day, Harry also paid a visit to Oxford Children's Hospital. The Duke chatted to mum-of-two Amy Scullard from Aylesbury whose son Emmett, aged three, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was two. Amy was holding her ten-week-old daughter, and the pair immediately struck up a conversation about baby Archie.

Harry chatted to several kids during a walkabout in Oxford

"Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed be grumpy for the first ten weeks – and she is," Amy revealed. "He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

Baby Archie was born on Monday 6 May and two days after the birth, Harry and Meghan stepped out for an official photocall to present him to the world. Glowing and over the moon, the Duchess said of parenting: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

