Why the Cambridges and the Duchess of Sussex did not attend Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding Now it all makes sense…

Lady Gabriella Windsor married long-term partner Thomas Kingston on Saturday at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle surrounded by close family and friends. The daughter of Prince Michael of Kent stunned in a Luisa Beccaria dress as she and Thomas wed at the same venue Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did a year ago in front of many adoring fans. However, this wedding was strikingly different, with the couple opting for a lower-key, private affair that was not broadcast on TV.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lady Gabriella Windsor makes a stunning arrival to the church

Amongst the guests were The Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice. However, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and even Princess Eugenie were noticeably absent from the list of attendees.

Earlier in the week, Kensington Palace revealed that William would be at a public engagement on Saturday. "The Duke of Cambridge, President of the FA, will attend the 2019 FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium, and will present the trophy to the winners," it read. After missing the FA Cup Final last May due to Harry and Meghan's wedding, it is understandable that the 36-year-old chose not to miss this year's match too.

Prince William attended the 2019 FA Cup Final

The Duchess of Cambridge did not appear for a solo outing for the wedding, with no specific need for her to attend, as George, Charlotte and Louis did not have the responsibility of pageboy or bridesmaid, unlike in 2018 for uncle Prince Harry's wedding and their auntie Pippa's wedding.

New mum Meghan did not attend the exciting event either, with Archie keeping the doting mother busy. It is no surprise that the Duchess decided to give the day a miss, having given birth to Archie only two weeks ago. The Duchess and Archie will be in great company though, as mum Doria has been keeping them company since mid-April.

Despite Kate's absence, her sister Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews appeared to be in high spirits on the special day. It is no surprise that the couple were invited, as Gabriella and Thomas were guests at Pippa and James' 2017 nuptials.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.