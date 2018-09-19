Buckingham Palace announces royal engagement of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston Massive congratulations to the happy couple

There's another royal wedding on the cards. The palace has announced the engagement of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston, with a statement from Gabriella's parents that read: "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark." The wedding is slated for spring 2019.

Gabriella, 37, is a senior director for Branding Latin America and was formerly a columnist for HELLO! magazine, publishing interviews with celebrities under the column 'Ella meets…' She is the younger child of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and has an older brother Lord Frederick Windsor, 39.

The couple got engaged in August

Gabriella was educated at Queen's Gate School in London and Downe House School in Berkshire. She then moved Stateside where she graduated from Brown University with a BA degree in comparative literature. Her fiancé Thomas, meanwhile, works in frontier market investment and is a director of Devonport Capital.

While she tends to keep out of the spotlight, Gabriella does make occasional appearances with the royal family. She regularly attends Trooping the Colour to celebrate the Queen's birthday, where she is pictured on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. Gabriella also attends Wimbledon, Royal Ascot and is often spotted at the polo with other royals. In May of this year, she was a VIP guest at HELLO!'s 30th birthday party, alongside her sister-in-law Sophie Windsor.

The couple attend Pippa Middleton's wedding

Gabriella was also a notable guest at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding in May 2017. And although Gabriella was not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding this year, it's likely that she will extend the invite to her royal second cousins, including the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate.

For now, royal watchers are looking forward to the second royal wedding of the year – Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials. The Queen's granddaughter is marrying on Friday 12 October in Windsor, in the same venue where Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

