Prince Harry is a surprise guest at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at his cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding on Saturday. Harry was not expected to attend as his wife Meghan just gave birth to their first child Archie last week, but the new dad made an exception and travelled the short distance from his home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.

Lady Gabriella was not able to attend Prince Harry's wedding last year, but Harry was spotted arriving with Sophie Winkleman today, who is married to the bride's brother Lord Frederick Windsor, and Princess Anne. Guests at the private nuptials included the Queen, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and the Duke of York, who attended with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie was believed to be on holiday with her husband Jack Brooksbank while Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate, were notably absent. William had a previous engagement, attending the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium in his role as President of the FA. Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, however, made an appearance with her husband James Matthews.

Prince Harry and Sophie Winkleman made a stylish arrival

Lady Gabriella, 38, and her fiancé Thomas Kingston tied the knot shortly after noon on Saturday. The bride, who is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, looked stunning in a Luisa Beccaria dress. The couple married at St George's Chapel, the same venue that Harry and Meghan, and Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, chose for their ceremonies last year.

Following the church service, guests headed to nearby Frogmore House for the daytime reception. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried there. It is understood that guests were served Bollinger champagne, canapés and bowl food.

