Princess Beatrice attends family wedding alongside boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi This is lovely…

Princess Beatrice stepped out on Saturday with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The royal looked loved-up as she made her family wedding debut with Edoardo – who she has been dating since November. Beatrice and Edoardo were also joined by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, although her sister Princess Eugenie – who got married to Jack Brooksbank in the same venue in October – was absent from the event. HELLO! understands that Eugenie and Jack were on holiday so unable to attend the special day.

Princess Beatrice and her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

When the romance first came to light, it was reported that Beatrice had already introduced her partner to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah. "They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad," a friend told The Sun. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a young son from a previous relationship.

Watch all the guests arrive at the royal wedding

Following the wedding ceremony, guests will go to Frogmore House - also like Prince Harry and Meghan. But there will be no reception inside Windsor Castle like those hosted by the Queen for her grandchildren Harry and Princess Eugenie. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried there. HELLO! understands that guests will be served canapes and Bollinger during the reception.

Gabriella and her older brother Lord Frederick Windsor grew up in Kensington Palace living next door to Prince Harry and Prince William. They are very close to the royal family, and both went to Eugenie and Jack's wedding in October, with Frederick's daughter Maud acting as one of the bridesmaids. Other royal guests in attendance at Gabriella and Thomas' wedding included Prince Harry, while it is understood that Mike and Zara Tindall, and Autumn and Peter Phillips attended the reception.

