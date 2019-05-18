Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew make rare joint appearance at royal wedding We love their relationship!

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew made a rare joint appearance together on Saturday – and fans were delighted! The former couple stepped out with their daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to attend the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. Missing from the special day were Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank, who HELLO! understands are on holiday so unable to make the special day. One of the last times that Sarah and Andrew were seen out publically together was at the wedding of Eugenie and Jack in October, at the same venue – St George's Chapel in Windsor – as Gabriella and Thomas. More recently, they both attended the Grand Prix in Bahrain back in March, along with Beatrice.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a joint appearance at the royal wedding

Although they have been divorced for many years, Sarah and Andrew have remained a close friendship and live together to each other in Windsor. Last month, Andrew stepped in for Sarah last-minute after a last-minute diary change meant that she was unable to host a charity garden party at Lamberth Palace in aid of the Children's Air Ambulance. The Queen's son took Sarah's place and gave the speech that Sarah had written for herself. To publically show her support, Sarah later liked his social media post about the event.

Loading the player...

Watch all the guests arrive at the royal wedding

Sarah has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

Sarah with Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Sarah also spoke about her strong family unit with Andrew during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue," she said. Sarah also tells her daughters that it's okay to "face your fears" and "to be yourself."