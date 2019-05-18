Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen childhood photo at special royal family occasion How adorable!

Princess Eugenie was feeling nostalgic on Friday, and couldn't resist sharing a sweet photograph of herself from her childhood with her fans on social media. Taking part in the popular Flashback Friday, Eugenie delighted her Instagram followers by posting a never-before-seen picture that was taken at the popular Windsor Horse Show. The event is popular with many members of the royal family, including the Queen and the Countess of Wessex, and Eugenie has been going since she was a little girl. In the photo, Eugenie looked cute dressed in a floral smock, and was clutching onto a huge bag of sweets. In the caption, she wrote: "I didn't manage to post my throwback yesterday - so here's a #flashbackfriday to me with an enormous bag of sweeties at Windsor Horse Show. Clutching so tight my knuckles are white."

Fans adored the picture, and many were quick to comment. One wrote: "Oh what a beautiful photo. Look at your dress, just gorgeous." Another said: "Aww bless, your such a sweetie! Thanks for sharing this photo with us." A third added: "Beautiful, and love the dress!" Earlier in the month, Eugenie delighted her fans with another previously-unseen photo of herself with husband Jack Brooksbank as she marked his 33rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram page, the 29-year-old royal shared a selfie of the pair looking loved-up during a walk in the park. "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack," she wrote in the caption. "You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting... to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life' #birthday."

Over the past few months, Eugenie has been inundated with baby wishes from her fans, who are very much hoping that she will get pregnant in the near future. Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson has previously revealed her hopes for becoming a grandmother. Appearing on The One Show in August ahead of her daughter's wedding, Sarah was asked whether she would make a good grandmother, to which she replied: "Excellent – I used to write children’s books, and I am a child, I haven’t grown up." There is no doubt that the York family are incredibly close, and despite divorcing, Sarah and Prince Andrew have remained good friends – and even live together at the family home.

