Sarah, Duchess of York spotted visiting bridal shop – find out why

We're not surprised royal fans got pretty excited when a picture of Sarah, Duchess of York visiting a bridal shop emerged on Saturday! But in fact, there's no need for wedding bells – since Sarah was actually pledging her support to the Brides Do Good pop-up store at Bicester Village, where they donate a percentage of their second-hand wedding dress sales to women's charities.

Sharing a picture as she posed with a stunning bridal gown on Instagram, she wrote: "I visited the pop-up boutique of @brides_do_good @bicesterVillage and was moved by their mission. Brides do Good is a social enterprise that sells designer wedding dresses and donates up to two thirds of the proceeds to projects that provide safe education for girls. Their vision is a world without child marriage #bicestervillage."

Unsurprisingly, some of Sarah's fans jumped to conclusions on the photo, with one writing: "Thought you might be tying the knot again for a second," and another speculating, "Try it on!" with a smiley face. Another added: "What a great cause! Thanks for all that you do to support women's safety."

It's been a busy week for Sarah, since she also made a trip to Huddersfield University earlier in the week, to meet with textiles students working on a project she had set them. Taking to social media at the time, she wrote: "Congratulations to the students of textiles and product design @huddersfielduni. I had set them a stationery project based on nature @ada_huddersfield."

The mother-of-two's loyal followers are no doubt thrilled to see new pictures of Sarah, since it had been a while since she shared her latest engagements on her popular Instagram page. Earlier in May, she did share a previously-unseen photograph of newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, however, to her fans' delight. Many will be hoping to see her join Prince Andrew at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding on Saturday, too. Only time will tell!