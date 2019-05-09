Princess Eugenie FINALLY addresses new royal baby - see her sweet tribute How lovely is this post from Archie's new cousin?

Princess Eugenie is already obsessed with her baby cousin once removed, Archie Harrison! The royal appeared to be delighted for her cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, and their new bundle of joy as she shared a photo of their baby announcement on her own Instagram account. Sharing a beautiful black-and-white snap of the couple with Archie, she captioned the photo: "I'm just so happy for you!" along with a love heart emoji.

Eugenie shared a sweet snap of Harry and Meghan on Instagram

Up until yesterday, the royal had not been active on Instagram and had not liked or reacted to the birth. Fans were delighted when she finally shared the sweet tribute on Wednesday. One person wrote: "Love you Princess Eugenie so kind of you to post," while another added: "Such a lovely moment. Congratulations to the entire royal family."

Harry and Meghan announced their baby son's name in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday which showed the Queen and Prince Philip meet their eighth grandson for the first time. The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

Baby Archie was born on 6 May

The couple opened up about their newborn in a photocall on Wednesday, with Harry explaining: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows." Speaking about being a new dad, he added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." Little Archie, who is now seventh-in-line to the British throne, was born at 5.26am on Monday 6 May and weighed 7lbs 3oz.

