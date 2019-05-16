Princess Eugenie's fans want her to team up with Meghan Markle for this special reason Wouldn't they make a great team?

The Duchess of Sussex may be enjoying her maternity leave following the arrival of baby Archie Harrison earlier this month, but fans are already lining her up for a special project with Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie when she returns to work.

Princess Eugenie, who runs the Anti-Slavery Collective with her best friend Jules, shared details of a special panel they had hosted this week with a group of "amazing women" to discuss raising awareness of modern day slavery in the media. The panel included Coronation Street researcher Emily Westwood, award-winning CNN correspondent Nima Elbagir, The Salvation Army’s Kathy Betteridge, and Baroness Lola Young.

Princess Eugenie hosted a special panel for The Anti-Slavery Collective

"It was fascinating learning from these incredibly talented women, all using their voices to shout from the rooftops about combating Modern Day Slavery," Eugenie captioned a series of photos from the event.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares rare selfie in honour of Jack Brooksbank's birthday

The 29-year-old’s post received praise from her followers, while others suggested that she should "team up with Meghan" to continue her mission of raising awareness. The duo would indeed make a good team, as they share a passion for philanthropic work and in particular, women’s rights.

Loading the player...

Discover Meghan's most inspirational quotes

Princess Eugenie founded her charity in 2013 in a mission to support vulnerable women and children, and in September 2018, she joined a UN mission to Serbia with the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women.

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan have no plans to launch official Twitter account

Meanwhile, Meghan has also worked with the UN, and gave a now infamous speech about feminism and women’s rights at the UN women’s conference prior to joining the royal family. Now the new mum is patron to an organisation that aims to provide support to women. It was announced in January that the Duchess would become patron to Smart Works, a charity that helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills and confidence they need to succeed and return to employment.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.