Why Kate Middleton attended Autumn and Peter Phillips' wedding alone

With the royal wedding season upon us, here at HELLO!, we have decided to look back at Autumn and Peter Phillips' big day. The couple, who are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, were the first of the Queen's grandchildren (or granddaughter-in-law and grandson to be more specific) to get married. The nuptials, which took place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 17 May 2008, were attended by several senior members of the royal family. However, the Duchess of Cambridge - then known as Kate Middleton - was forced to make a solo appearance as Prince William had a previous invitation. The royal was attending the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig's brother in Kenya.

At the time, a source told the Telegraph that William's decision to skip his cousin's royal wedding was not seen as a snub to the rest of the family. "Prince William is going to be out of the country this weekend on a long-standing prior engagement," the insider said. "It is an unfortunate clash but he spoke to his cousin Peter and he is fine with the situation. His girlfriend will be going in his absence."

Three hundred guests - including the Queen and Prince Philip - attended the glorious spring wedding, with around 70 members of Autumn's family jetting in from her home country of Canada. Autumn looked beautiful in a Sassi Holford gown, which consisted of a fitted bodice made of hand-beaded lace, a silk duchesse skirt and beaded French lace shrug. "I was frightened of walking down the aisle. But when I got to the top of the stairs and saw how many of our friends and family had turned out to support us, I stopped being scared and actually enjoyed it," Autumn told HELLO!.

Despite any nerves, the bride looked picture perfect in a tiara borrowed from her new mother-in-law Princess Anne and a pearl and diamond necklace that Peter had gifted. The bride then added: "Something blue was stitched into the dress, which of course was new, like the perfect necklace and matching earrings Pete gave me." The groom's sister Zara was one of the bridesmaids. "Obviously I wouldn’t have missed this for the world," she explained. Autumn’s friends Jacqueline Aubie and Susannah Toynbee also served as bridesmaids, wearing strapless Vera Wang dresses. Stephanie Phillips, Peter's 11-year-old half- sister and Jessica Kelly, Autumn's half-sister, also 11, were flowergirls.

