Why Princess Eugenie did NOT attend royal wedding

On Saturday, many members of the royal family stepped out to attend the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, including new dad Prince Harry and Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew- who stepped out with Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. But missing from the family was Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. HELLO! understands that the couple were on holiday, so were unable to attend the special day. No doubt that Gabriella's big day bought back a lot of special memories for the York family, who watched Eugenie and Jack marry at the same venue just seven months ago. Their wedding was attended by the royal family and many celebrities, including Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, and Naomi Campbell.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this year that the wedding would take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor – almost a year to the day after Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same venue. The prestigious chapel will have played host to three royal weddings in the past year. however, it has been said that Lady Gabriella's wedding will be remarkably different to the previous two events as it won't be televised, nor will there be a procession afterwards.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were absent from the wedding

Following the wedding ceremony, guests will go to Frogmore House - also like Harry and Meghan. But there will be no reception inside Windsor Castle like those hosted by the Queen for her grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried there. It is understood that guest will be served Bollinger and canapes.

Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived with Sarah Ferguson

Gabriella and Thomas Kingston have been in a relationship for a number of years and last summer, the groom proposed during a trip to the Isle of Sark. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the engagement back in September, with a statement from Gabriella's parents which read: "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark."

