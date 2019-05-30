Prince Harry's sweet nod to wife Meghan Markle as she misses royal garden party Prince Harry attended the garden party with his grandmother, the Queen

Prince Harry attended the Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday, where he made a sweet gesture for his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is currently on maternity leave with little Archie Harrison and therefore missed the special engagement, leaving Harry to attend the party solo. However, Harry made sure that the representatives from her patronages were well taken care of during the special event, and spent time chatting to the guests who were invited from Mayhew, the National Theatre, Smart Works and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Smart Works thanked the Duchess of Sussex for her invitation on Twitter, writing: "On behalf of everyone at Smart Works, we want to say a huge thank you to the Duchess of Sussex for inviting us to attend the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace."

Harry attended the event with the Queen

Harry has had a hugely busy time at the moment, balancing his royal duties alongside becoming a new dad for the very first time. Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie on 6 May, and introduced him to the world shortly after, with Meghan saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." "I don't know who he gets that from," teased Harry, with the pair laughing. He then added: "Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

READ: Prince Harry reveals details of first day with baby Archie

Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie in early May

Harry's close friend Nacho Figueras also recently shared his views on the Prince visiting Italy for two days shortly after the birth of Archie, telling reporters at the Sentebale Polo Cup: "I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls, this is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine. He's a wonderful father and very present and he's here for an amazing cause so I don't see that as a problem."

READ: Mike Tindall reveals the incredibly down-to-earth way Prince Harry told him baby Archie had been born