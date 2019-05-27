Prince Harry reunited with baby Archie after spending two days in Italy The new dad was on a charity visit to Rome

The Duke of Sussex has returned to Windsor where he was reunited with his newborn son Archie and his wife Meghan. Harry travelled to Italy on Thursday and was originally thought to be spending just 24 hours away from his family, but he was spotted on a British Airways flight on Saturday coming from Fiumicino Airport. The court circular also confirmed that Harry had landed at Heathrow Airport in London in the afternoon, accompanied by his assistant private secretary Heather Wong and head of communications Sara Latham.

One fan, Amy Garrick, managed to take a photo of Harry sitting in first class next to his personal protection officer, and wrote on Facebook: "This morning leaving Rome I got up to use the bathroom and I had to wait. As I'm standing there, I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry. And he has a wedding ring on and looks very tired. The guy next to him looks like security and is glaring at me. Finally my brain clicks and I realise, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome. He was at a polo tournament.

VIDEO: A closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan's first year of marriage

"He politely smiled and said hi when he realised I knew who he was. I tried to get a photo as he got off the plane. I didn't want to harass him and felt bad taking one, but it isn't every day you see him!" Amy added: "He thanked the first class crew and pilot before getting off the plane."

Harry took part in the Sentebale Polo Cup on Friday afternoon to raise money for his charity Sentebale, which helps children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. The new dad was supported by his close friend and Sentebale ambassador Nacho Figueras, who captained their polo team.

Harry and his friend Nacho Figueras took part in the charity polo match

Nacho defended the royal for spending time away from his newborn son, telling reporters that Harry was only abroad for 24 hours. "I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls, this is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine. He's a wonderful father and very present and he's here for an amazing cause so I don't see that as a problem." Following the charity match, the Argentinian polo player also took to Instagram to share photos of the two friends hugging on and off the pitch. "The world thinks they know everything about this man," Nacho, who attended the royal wedding last year, wrote.

"I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, whether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations. I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honoured to be your friend and let's keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins."

