Why Meghan Markle won't meet President Trump on state visit but Prince Harry will The Trumps are visiting next week

President Trump will meet various members of the royal family during his state visit to the UK next week, but he will not be introduced to the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan is currently on maternity leave with her baby son Archie, who will be four weeks old, and is not expected to attend any events related to the state visit. The former Suits star previously made her views of Trump known by calling him "divisive" in a 2016 interview.

However, Prince Harry is scheduled to meet President Trump and First Lady Melania as he joins his grandmother the Queen at a private lunch. The luncheon will take place on Monday 3 June, the first day of the state visit, at Buckingham Palace. The group will then view a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery where they will be shown items of historical significance to the US from the Royal Collection.

The Queen will welcome the Trumps to the UK on Monday

The President and First Lady are due to arrive on Monday morning for their three-day visit. They will be given a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden by the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, instead of the usual Horse Guards Parade venue in Whitehall – a decision likely due to security concerns. In the afternoon, Prince Andrew will take President Trump and Melania to Westminster Abbey for a short tour and to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. The US couple will then be treated to afternoon tea at Clarence House with Charles and Camilla.

In the evening, the royals will don their finest as they sit down for a lavish state dinner at Buckingham Palace. Although not confirmed by the palace, it's thought that Prince William and Kate will attend. The Duchess will be able to debut her shiny new order from the Queen – the Insignia of a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which consists of a sash, badge and star that is only worn on special occasions.

Kate is expected to attend the state banquet on Monday evening

On Tuesday, the President will have a business breakfast meeting with Prince Andrew and Prime Minister Theresa May followed by a lunch at 10 Downing Street. After this, the President and the Prime Minister will attend a press conference. In the evening, President Trump and Melania will host a return dinner at Winfield House, the residence of the US ambassador, which will see Charles and Camilla attend on behalf of the Queen.

