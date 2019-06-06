Kate Middleton takes the salute as she makes stunning debut at Beating Retreat It's a royal first for the Duchess of Cambridge

She may have joined the royal family eight years ago, but the Duchess of Cambridge ticked off a royal first on Thursday evening as she attended Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London. Kate was typically elegant in her cream Catherine Walker coat and styled her hair in a chic updo. She accessorised with the Irish Guards shamrock brooch on her coat and a pair of blush heels and matching clutch bag.

Beating Retreat is held over two evenings in the lead up to the Queen's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour, which takes place on Saturday. At the event, a senior member of the royal family takes the salute and this year that honour fell on Kate. Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Philip have previously carried out the role.

Kate looked stylish as always

Described as "a spectacular evening pageant of music and military precision drill," the Beating Retreat concerts show the best of the British Army. This year, more than 750 soldiers wowed an audience of 13,000 spectators over the two evenings. Alongside them, Kate was able to view the fantastic display of military music, horsemanship, precision drill, pageantry and fireworks.

The troops told the story of how the regiments of the Household Division, The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The London Regiment have a long and distinguished history of serving the monarchy and the UK. While Kate took the salute on Thursday evening, Dame Kelly Holmes, The Honorary Colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps Training Regiment, did the honours the previous evening.

This event is a first for Kate

It's been a busy week for Kate, who attended the lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday night. The white-tie dinner was held in honour of visiting US President Trump and his wife Melania. Fans loves seeing Kate dressed to the nines, wearing a white ruffled gown by Alexander McQueen and her favourite Lover's Knot tiara. The Duchess also debuted her sash and star of the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order – an honour she was given from the Queen in April on the day of her and Prince William's eighth wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, Kate will join other members of the royal family as she celebrates Trooping the Colour. It's thought her youngest, Prince Louis, will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for his first time, while the Duchess of Sussex, who is on maternity leave with baby Archie, is also expected to join the family event.

