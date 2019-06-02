Prince George helps Prince William and Kate Middleton at home in the sweetest way The Cambridge family are so down-to-earth

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing everything they can to ensure that their three young children enjoy a normal childhood away from the spotlight, and by the sounds of things they are doing a fantastic job! The family more often than not go to their beloved country house, Anmer Hall, during the school holidays, preferring this to holidays abroad, and while there it appears that Prince George has a very important job to do. According to The Sun, the young royal regularly comes to the door with his dad Prince William when the Waitrose delivery van brings them their shopping. George - who is in Year One at St Thomas's Battersea - reportedly asks which bag to carry, and is particularly helpful with the task in hand.

Prince George likes to help his parents unpack the supermarket shopping

Waitrose is a firm favourite supermarket with the Cambridge family. Kate has been spotted picking up supplies during several occasions over the years. During a recent sighting in April 2018, the Duchess was pictured at the supermarket chain in Norfolk, using her own bags while loading up on essentials in the aisle. She was then seen packing up the shopping into her Land Rover, with the help of a protection officer. Anmer Hall is the perfect place for George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, to spend time. The stunning country home has a no fly-over zone, meaning that the children can enjoy playing around the grounds with maximum privacy.

George has a close relationship with his parents

Recently, Louis was spotted enjoying a day out at The Sandringham Exhibition & Transport Museum, which is located within the Sandringham Estate. A royal fan spotted Louis and the family's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, on Thursday, and wrote about the sighting on Twitter. In the past, Kate has been spotted taking George and Charlotte to a local swimming pool close to their country home, while over the Easter holidays, Kate and William were pictured with their two oldest children enjoying at day out at the Burnham Horse Trials – close to Anmer Hall - with Zara and Mike Tindall, and their two daughters Mia and Lena.

It comes as little surprise that George is so helpful. From what we have seen of the future King, he is growing up to be a very caring little boy. In footage taken from the Cambridge family's recent visit to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, George was asked by William what he would rate his mum's garden out of ten. "Twenty," he sweetly responded, much to the delight of Kate.

