REVEALED: Kate Middleton's half term plans with Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte The family are very close to London!

The Duchess of Cambridge has kept her royal diary free this week in order to enjoy the half-term with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Nothing was revealed about their chosen destination, but thanks to an avid royal fan, we now know that the Cambridges are spending the week at their country home in Norfolk.

"The Cambridges appear to be spending half-term at Amner as today I saw Prince Louis and Nanny enjoying the car museum at Sandringham," a fan wrote on Twitter. She went on to explain that the sighting had been "such a surprise".

"It was at the end of the museum times so I’m sure they had a lovely time playing in the royal cars, toy cars and fire engines by themselves," she added.

The Sandringham Exhibition & Transport Museum is located within the Sandringham Estate and holds an extraordinary collection ranging from the very large, such as the 1939 Merryweather fire engine, to the very small, including the tiny Indian doll dancers in the Curio Cupboard. Museum-goers can also see gifts in pearl and exotic hardwoods given to the Queen on state visits abroad, as well as more personal items, such as the clock used in the Royal Pigeon Lofts at Sandringham to time Her Majesty's racing pigeons.

Prince Louis, who is now walking, would have no doubt enjoyed his time there. The exhibition also features the first ever motor car owned by a member of the royal family and other notable cars such as the Aston Martin DB007.

Whilst Prince William and Kate were absent from the visit, they would have no doubt been enjoying their time with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who did not accompany nanny Maria and Prince Louis to the museum.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to return to their respective schools on Monday.