Princess Eugenie shares RARE personal snaps from private holiday

Princess Eugenie has shared two personal photos of her holidays in order to mark World Environment Day. Posting on Instagram, the Princess shared an artistic snap of a forest alongside of photo of herself exploring stunning gardens while dressed very casually in jeans and trainers, with a jumper tied around her waist. She captioned the post: "Today is #worldenvironmentday I wanted to share two photos from the past year where the world continues to inspire and amaze me. Let's celebrate the [world]!" A fan of the royal confirmed that the photos were taken in Virginia Water in Surrey.

Fans were quick to compliment the post, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing this beauty with us!" Another person added: "Beautiful and meaningful post." Princess Eugenie regularly shares photos on her Instagram account, and recently shared a post praising her dad, the Duke of York, who acted as the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Revealing a sweet nickname for her father, she wrote: "Today, the Yorks were really proud of Papa @hrhthedukeofyork as Colonel of the @grenadier.guards. He reviewed the parade and took the salute at the Colonel's Review. The Grenadier Guards will troop their colour next week in front of their colonel-in-chief, Her Majesty The Queen."

She also shared a snap of her family, including her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Beatrice, as they attended the royal event together. Sarah has previously opened up about how the family remained a strong unit despite her divorce from Andrew, telling HELLO!: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls show that... A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise."

