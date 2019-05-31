Princess Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shows off INCREDIBLE homes Interiors goals…

Princess Beatrice's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a mighty impressive property portfolio! The businessman is founder of real estate company Banda, and often uses his Instagram account to share fancy photographs of his latest projects. If this isn't interiors goals, we don't know what is! On his profile, Edoardo - who's known as 'Edo' – describes himself as a "property developer, prime buying agent and designer", and by the looks of his account, he's very passionate about architecture and interior design.

The couple recently joined guests at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

There's plenty of sleek neutral tones, natural textures and minimal furniture pieces in the homes Edoardo shares on social media – which span in location from New York to London. On a recent photograph, showing a gorgeous bathtub looking out over incredible views of Central Park, he wrote: "Banda Design Studio is doing its first project in NYC."

Happy couple Beatrice and Edo are thought to be getting pretty serious – and while they are not thought to be living together at present, we can only imagine the pad they might share together in the future! Wow.

Both Sarah, Duchess and York and James Middleton are pals with Edoardo on social media. Beatrice has taken her beau to a number of events recently, including Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding, where the Queen, her parents, Prince Harry and the Middleton family were also guests.

Having made their first public debut at a family occasion, fans are now convinced that Beatrice and Edoardo will be the next royals to get married! After Princess Eugenie posted a congratulatory message to the newlyweds, one follower wrote: "Another beautiful gown and the church at Windsor. I'm hoping Beatrice will have her big day next year, right there. I'd love to see her as happy as Meghan, you and this bride." Another wrote: "It's definitely Beatrice's turn next time!"