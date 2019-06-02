Princess Eugenie calls dad Prince Andrew the sweetest name How lovely!

Princess Eugenie is incredibly down-to-earth, and regularly shares personal family photos on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans. And on Saturday, after the entire York family stepped out to watch Prince Andrew undertake his formal duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at Buckingham Palace, Eugenie shared a series of pictures from the day. In the caption, the royal revealed the sweet name she calls her father by referring to him as "Papa". She wrote: "Today, the Yorks were really proud of Papa @hrhthedukeofyork as Colonel of the @grenadier.guards. He reviewed the parade and took the salute at the Colonel's Review. The Grenadier Guards will troop their colour next week in front of their colonel-in-chief, Her Majesty The Queen."

Princess Eugenie refers to her dad as Papa

It seems that the entire family have their own terms of endearment for each other. During an interview with Vogue in September 2018, Eugenie referred to her mum, Sarah Ferguson, as "Mumsie." Sarah also seems to refer to herself as Mumsie when talking about her children. In an exclusive letter printed in HELLO! just after Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement, the doting mum signed off the message using the names "Mumsie and Sarah." Eugenie, meanwhile, is referred to as "Euge" by her family, while Princess Beatrice's nickname is "Bea". This is the name that the royal calls herself on Twitter, and she has been seen previously wearing a nickname spelling out the shortened moniker.

Eugenie and Prince Andrew are very close

While Sarah and Andrew are no longer together, they have both remained great friends and have worked hard to give their children a stable and happy family unit. The former couple still live together in Windsor at their home, The Lodge, and in the past year have been seen more and more at events together. As well as the Grenadier Guards ceremony on Saturday, the pair stepped out together last month to attend the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

Sarah prides herself on being an excellent mum to her two daughters with Andrew, and told HELLO! that it was by far her greatest achievement in life. She said: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls show that." The 58-year-old also went on to praise her ex-husband. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us," she said.

