Princess Eugenie enjoys double date with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – see the photos

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie share an undeniably close bond and judging by photos that emerged over the weekend, Eugenie royally approves of her sister's boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Queen's granddaughters were pictured enjoying a double date in London, strolling around Notting Hill. In one photo, Edoardo linked hands with his girlfriend and with Eugenie, while another snap showed Beatrice in the middle of the trio, again holding her sister's hand. Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was also spotted.

Eugenie, 29, looked chic in a navy summer dress which she paired with a leather jacket by Sandro and a bucket bag by tde. Her older sister Beatrice, 30, went for a monochrome look, pairing her black dress with a £390 tweed coat by Pinko and her very stylish Gucci Jordaan loafers. The Princess accessorised with a purple velvet Sophie Stanbury for Sienna Jones crossbody bag.

The sisters enjoyed a double date in Notting Hill with Eugenie's husband Jack (not pictured)

Beatrice and Edo, as he is known by friends, are thought to have started dating in September 2018. When their romance first came to light shortly after Eugenie's wedding, it was reported that Beatrice had already introduced her beau to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Edo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a young son with a previous partner.

Edo gallantly held hands with the two sisters

The couple's relationship is going from strength to strength and Edo has made various appearances at big family events, most recently attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May. Fans are convinced that Beatrice and Edo will be the next royal couple to tie the knot.

When her sister Eugenie shared a congratulatory post to Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston on Instagram, one fan replied: "Another beautiful gown and the church at Windsor. I'm hoping Beatrice will have her big day next year, right there. I'd love to see her as happy as Meghan, you and this bride." Another wrote: "It's definitely Beatrice's turn next time!"

